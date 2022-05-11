Jaguars Make Surprising Move At Kicker: NFL World Reacts

(Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

It's a strange week in the world of Jacksonville Jaguars kickers.

A day after Josh Lambo sued the team on claims that former head coach Urban Meyer created a hostile work environment last season, the team released his replacement.

On Wednesday, the Jaguars officially waived Matthew Wright. The move is surprising, as he made 21 of 24 field-goal attempts last season without a single miss within 40 yards.

Wright also led Jacksonville to its first win of the season with a 54-yard and game-winning 53-yard field goal as well as draining a 55-yarder in an unexpected 9-6 upset over the Buffalo Bills.

Perhaps the Jaguars thought his success was a mirage, as Wright never demonstrated as much leg strength at UCF.

It still seems like a harsh decision, but Wright now has time to find another job for a better team. (The quoted tweet from Ari Meirov mistakenly includes Wright's four successful field-goal attempts from 2020 in his 2021 results.)

The Jaguars could replace Wright with recently undrafted signee Andrew Mevis, who made 20 of 23 field goals and all 32 extra-point attempts for Iowa State last season. They also signed Ryan Santoso, who played four NFL games for three different teams in the last three years.