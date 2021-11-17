Jaguars Have Notable Addition To Their Injury Report

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson missed Week 9 due to a heel injury suffered in Week 8. The second-year rusher was able to return to the field and produce at a high level in Week 10, but he still holds that injury designation heading into Week 11.

In addition to his heel injury, Robinson now has another injury designation as well.

On the Jaguars’ Wednesday injury report, the lead running back was listed as a non-participant with a heel/knee injury.

According to reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Robinson’s knee injury is not serious and the designation is “mostly precautionary.”

A new knee issue for #Jaguars RB James Robinson, though it seems minor and mostly precautionary. https://t.co/eXJSUvEWVW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 17, 2021

Through the Jags’ Week 10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Robinson logged 57 yards and a touchdown on 12 rushes. He also added 27 yards of offense on four receptions.

Backup running back Carlos Hyde was also listed on the injury report as a limited participant with a shoulder injury.

With Robinson hopefully back at full health, Jacksonville (2-7) will face off against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.