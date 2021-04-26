Jaguars Owner Shares Honest Admission On No. 1 Pick

The Jacksonville Jaguars have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and everyone seems to know who the AFC South franchise is taking.

Former Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence is projected to go No. 1 overall to Jacksonville on Thursday night.

While Jaguars owner Shad Khan will not come out and say who the team is picking, he isn’t shying away from the expectations that come with the top pick.

Khan admitted that this year’s No. 1 overall selection will define his franchise for a long time, perhaps for the rest of his life.

“The Jaguars, being among the two youngest teams in the league, I can talk about my nine years — it’s by far the most important time for the Jaguars,” Khan said, via MMQB. “That’s why I think having Urban leading the team, and where we ended up with the season, I knew that this would be arguably the most important decision I’d be making, maybe in my lifetime. How the stars aligned . . . it’s something that can really secure the future for the Jacksonville Jaguars.”

The No. 1 overall pick is reportedly the main reason for Urban Meyer’s coaching decision, too.

“Make no mistake about it, Urban Meyer took this job in Jacksonville largely because of Trevor Lawrence,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said. “I spoke to an exec this weekend who said Meyer, if the Jacksonville Jaguars were picking second, he might be coaching the University of Texas right now making $10-12 million a year. He has coveted Lawrence for the last few years dating back to watching him at Clemson in the playoff two years ago.”

The pressure is certainly on Lawrence to deliver, but he’s done nothing but surpass expectations so far in his career.