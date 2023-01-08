Jaguars Player Has Brutally Honest Comment On Urban Meyer

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 28: A Jacksonville Jaguars helmet is seen on the field during the game between the Jaguars and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 28, 2014 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars finished off an improbable run to an AFC South title on Saturday night.

They pulled off a fourth-quarter comeback to take down the Tennessee Titans, 20-16. Josh Allen was able to scoop up a fumble from Titans quarterback Josh Dobbs, which ended up being the difference.

The Jaguars will now get to host a playoff game next weekend either against the Los Angeles Chargers or the Baltimore Ravens.

After the game finished, Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones appeared to take a shot at former head coach Urban Meyer after how bad things were last season.

"I think one person was broken. It wasn't us," Jones said.

Meyer got fired after the Jaguars lost 11 of 13 games in the first year of his tenure last season. They looked lost under him but it definitely looks like it was a coaching issue.

Doug Pederson replaced him and the Jags immediately showed improvement. Yes, they were 3-7 just a few weeks ago, but they just won six of their last seven games to get into the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Coaching matters, people.