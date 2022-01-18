Jaguars Player Was Reportedly Arrested On Sunday

A Jaguars defender was charged with a second-degree felony on Sunday. According to reports, Jacksonville linebacker Lerentee McCray made an “obscene hand gesture” towards a police officer. Then fled a traffic stop.

McCray is said to have reached speeds of 100 mph. And swerved across three lanes trying to evade police, authorities said. The 31-year-old was eventually arrested and booked into jail before eventually being released on $5,000 bond.

The Jaguars released a statement on the matter Tuesday. Saying, “We are aware of the situation and are gathering more information.” Adding, “We have no further comment at this time.”

Per the Fruitland Park Police Department, Lerentee McCray was clocked going 88 mph in a 50-mph zone. They say when an officer attempted to pull the Jaguars LB over, McCray flashed the middle finger and took off. Once he reached speeds deemed “unsafe,” officers gave up on the chase.

He was later pulled over by another department that noted McCray having an “altered mental state.” After-which, McCray was brought to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Undrafted out of Florida, McCray is a seven-year NFL vet who appeared in 12 games for the Jaguars this year. In those games he recorded 11 tackles and a tackle for loss. McCray also won a Super Bowl ring as a member of the Denver Broncos back in 2015.