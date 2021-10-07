Jaguars Player Reveals Team’s Mindset With Urban Meyer

Earlier this week, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer apologized to his team for “being a distraction” after video surfaced of him being danced on by a young woman at his bar/restaurant in Columbus, Ohio.

While it’s clear the first-year head coach is worried about how this scandal will affect his ability to lead a young Jacksonville team, veteran defensive end Jihad Ward claimed that it’s “not a distraction” at all.

Ward noted that players and coaches go through these kind of off-the-field issues all the time. He emphasized that Meyer “will not be to blame” if the team loses its matchup with the Tennessee Titans this weekend.

“There’s players that get in trouble. There’s coaches that get in trouble… They learn from it and they move on,” he said.

“I think everybody just tries to pick all the negative stuff that is going around I promise you we are 100% not worried about this.”

Ward also said that the team is ready to “laugh about it” and move on. And they seemed to do just that earlier today when they broke down practice with a “Grind on three!” callout.

While everything seems to be good from Ward’s point of view, there’s reportedly some dissent elsewhere amongst the team. These statements from the sixth-year DE directly conflict others from an anonymous Jaguars player earlier this week who said Meyer had “zero credibility” in the locker room.

Whether Meyer has the respect of his team or not, the Jags will look to avoid an 0-5 start and their 19th straight loss in a matchup against the Titans on Sunday.