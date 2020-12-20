Report: NFL Team Won’t Have A Punter For Sunday’s Game

The Jacksonville Jaguars are having a tough season and things will get especially tough on special teams on Sunday.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Jaguars will be without a punter on Sunday.

Jacksonville has ruled out punter Logan Cooke for Sunday’s game. The team’s punter is reportedly dealing with an illness.

The Jaguars do not have another punter on the roster. So, Jacksonville is expected to go with kicker Aldrick Rosas for punting duties.

Rosas is a veteran NFL kicker, so he surely has a good leg, but punting in the NFL is pretty difficult. It’ll be interesting to see how Rosas handles things on Sunday afternoon.

Jacksonville and Baltimore are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.

The game between the AFC South franchise and AFC North contenders will be televised on CBS.