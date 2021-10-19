The Spun

Jaguars Released Veteran Offensive Lineman On Tuesday

A closeup of a Jaguars football helmet.HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 28: A Jacksonville Jaguars helmet is seen on the field during the game between the Jaguars and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 28, 2014 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Rashaad Coward’s stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars was short lived.

On Tuesday afternoon, the team announced that they released the fifth-year offensive lineman just one week after signing him to the roster.

Coward signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2017. After playing his rookie season as a defensive tackle, head coach Matt Nagy moved him over to the offensive side of the ball in 2018. In 2019, the converted lineman started ten games at the right guard position after Kyle Long suffered a season-ending injury.

Following his release from the Bears in 2020, Coward signed a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers prior to the 2021 season. After not seeing any in-game action this season, the veteran reserve was released by the team earlier this month on Oct. 9.

Just three days later on Oct. 12, Coward signed with the Jaguars. He saw no action in his first and only game with the Jacksonville squad — a contest that saw the organization snap a 20-game losing streak with a 23-20 win over the Miami Dolphins in London.

Now on the market yet again, Coward will look to land a spot on his fourth team in less than a two years.

