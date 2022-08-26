Jaguars Released Veteran Quarterback On Friday

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY--DECEMBER 26: General view of a helmet of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars vs The New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images) Al Pereira/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars released veteran quarterback Jake Luton on Friday.

In corresponding moves, the team also picked up kicker Jake Verity and waived linebacker Grant Morgan.

The release of Luton leaves E.J. Perry as the only active quarterback for tomorrow's preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons, per ESPN NFL insider Michael DiRocco. Starter Trevor Lawrence and primary backup C.J. Beathard are not expected to play.

Luton was selected by the Jags with a sixth-round pick in the 2020 draft. Through three active games in Jacksonville (all in 2020), the 26-year-old QB logged 624 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions en route to an 0-3 record.

Perry, an undrafted rookie from this year's class, will take over Luton's spot as a reserve quarterback option for the Jaguars.

The Jags will kickoff against the Falcons in their preseason finale tomorrow at 3 p.m. ET.

The NFL's final 53-man roster deadline is this coming Tuesday.