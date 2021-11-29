The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Jaguars Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday

A Jags helmet ahead of a game against the Redskins.LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 14: A Jacksonville Jaguars helmet sits on the field before the start of the Jaguars and Washington Redskins game at FedExField on September 14, 2014 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars parted ways with a veteran skill player on Monday. Per NFL reporter Doug Kyed, the Jags released wide receiver John Brown.

“The [Jaguars] released veteran WR John Brown from their practice squad,” Kyed tweeted.

Brown joined the team’s practice squad on November 8. The eight-year vet was elevated to the Jags’ 53-man roster and appeared in two games. He was targeted twice but didn’t record a catch.

Across 100 career games, the former third-round pick has recorded 320 receptions for 4,748 yards and 31 touchdowns. Brown saw his best years in Arizona and Buffalo, where he tallied 1,000-yard seasons for each team as a deep threat.

For now, Jacksonville will go forward with Marvin Jones and Laviska Shenault Jr. on the outside. The Jaguars have dropped each of the last three games and four of the last six.

It’s been a struggle for Urban Meyer and No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence in their respective rookie years. The 2-9 Jags will try to get their third win of the year against the Rams on Sunday.

The two teams kickoff in the 4 PM window on FOX.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.