Jaguars Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars parted ways with a veteran skill player on Monday. Per NFL reporter Doug Kyed, the Jags released wide receiver John Brown.

The #Jaguars released veteran WR John Brown from their practice squad. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) November 29, 2021

Brown joined the team’s practice squad on November 8. The eight-year vet was elevated to the Jags’ 53-man roster and appeared in two games. He was targeted twice but didn’t record a catch.

Across 100 career games, the former third-round pick has recorded 320 receptions for 4,748 yards and 31 touchdowns. Brown saw his best years in Arizona and Buffalo, where he tallied 1,000-yard seasons for each team as a deep threat.

Urban Meyer says the #Jaguars are still having issues with wide receivers running wrong routes, depth issues & location issues Wouldn’t speak specifically to the failed 4th down at the end of the game — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) November 29, 2021

For now, Jacksonville will go forward with Marvin Jones and Laviska Shenault Jr. on the outside. The Jaguars have dropped each of the last three games and four of the last six.

It’s been a struggle for Urban Meyer and No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence in their respective rookie years. The 2-9 Jags will try to get their third win of the year against the Rams on Sunday.

The two teams kickoff in the 4 PM window on FOX.