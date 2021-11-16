Jaguars Released Wide Receiver On Tuesday Morning

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a notable roster move on Tuesday morning.

The AFC South franchise announced on Tuesday morning that it had released wide receiver Tyron Johnson. The 25-year-old wide receiver was in his first season with the team.

Johnson, a former Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver, spent his first NFL season with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020.

The 6-foot-1, 193-pound wide receiver caught 20 passes for 398 yards and three touchdowns in 2020. He had two catches for 16 yards with the Jaguars this season.

We have waived WR Tyron Johnson. — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 16, 2021

The Jaguars are 2-7 on the season.

Jacksonville, led by first-year NFL head coach Urban Meyer, is coming off a close loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

The Jaguars will look to bounce back with a win this weekend, taking on the San Francisco 49ers.