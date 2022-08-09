Jaguars Releasing Quarterback Following Tuesday's Signing

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY--DECEMBER 26: General view of a helmet of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars vs The New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images) Al Pereira/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars had a change of heart for one of their backup quarterback spots.

In late July, they brought in quarterback Kyle Sloter and had to release fellow quarterback E.J. Perry to make room for him.

It only took the Jags two weeks to reconsider that move. They announced on Tuesday that they had signed Perry and waived Sloter to make room for him.

Sloter played in Jacksonville's preseason opener against Las Vegas last Thursday. He finished with 127 yards and one touchdown while completing 52% of his passes (13-of-25).

Prior to joining the Jags, he played for the USFL’s New Orleans Breakers in the Spring and racked up 1,798 yards through the air and nine touchdowns

Perry played at Boston College before transferring to Brown for three years. He'll look to try and win the QB3 job heading into the regular season.