Jaguars Releasing Quarterback Following Tuesday's Signing
The Jacksonville Jaguars had a change of heart for one of their backup quarterback spots.
In late July, they brought in quarterback Kyle Sloter and had to release fellow quarterback E.J. Perry to make room for him.
It only took the Jags two weeks to reconsider that move. They announced on Tuesday that they had signed Perry and waived Sloter to make room for him.
Sloter played in Jacksonville's preseason opener against Las Vegas last Thursday. He finished with 127 yards and one touchdown while completing 52% of his passes (13-of-25).
Prior to joining the Jags, he played for the USFL’s New Orleans Breakers in the Spring and racked up 1,798 yards through the air and nine touchdowns
Perry played at Boston College before transferring to Brown for three years. He'll look to try and win the QB3 job heading into the regular season.