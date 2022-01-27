The Spun

Jaguars Reportedly Closing In On Major Shakeup

A closeup of a Jaguars football helmet.HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 28: A Jacksonville Jaguars helmet is seen on the field during the game between the Jaguars and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 28, 2014 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Don’t get your hopes up yet, Jaguars fans. But there’s a report out there saying Trent Baalke’s days as GM are over.

Jacksonville’s head coaching search is heating up. On Tuesday morning, there was speculation Vic Fangio could end up getting the gig due to Baalke’s influence. Another report suggests otherwise.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly closing in on hiring Byron Leftwich as their new head coach and replacing Baalke with Adrian Wilson.

“Hearing the Jaguars are close to hiring Adrian Wilson as their GM and Byron Leftwich as HC.”

Make no mistake: this would win over the entire Jaguars’ fan base.

No offense to Vic Fangio, but he wouldn’t exactly be an exciting hire. Leftwich, on the other hand, could be the perfect fit with Trevor Lawrence.

The bigger news, perhaps, is that Trent Baalke’s days as GM could soon be over. His hires have been horrendous and Jacksonville fans have been calling for a change for some time now.

Stay tuned. It looks like the Jaguars could soon make major changes within the organization.

