Jaguars Reportedly Decide On New Defensive Coordinator

The Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly have their next man at defensive coordinator.

According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Jags have now officially hired Tampa Bay linebackers coach Mike Caldwell as DC under newly-hired head coach Doug Pederson.

This head coach/defensive coordinator combo has some valuable experience together during their time on the field as NFL teammates (1999) and as assistant coaches in Philadelphia. Caldwell began his NFL coaching career as a defensive quality control coach with the Eagles in 2008. Pederson landed in Philly as the offensive quality control coach in 2009. Both coaches stayed with the Eagles until leaving to take other jobs in 2012.

Caldwell spent a stint as the linebackers coach in Arizona from 2013-14 and as an assistant head coach/LBs coach for the New York Jets from 2015-18. He spent the last three seasons as inside linebackers coach for the Buccaneers, joining them on last year’s Super Bowl run.

This new and experienced coaching staff will look to get things turned in the right direction this coming season.