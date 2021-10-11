Jaguars Reportedly Expected To Sign Notable Wide Receiver

The Jacksonville Jaguars fell to 0-5 on the season on Sunday, with the AFC South franchise losing to divisional rival Tennessee.

Help is reportedly on the way for the wide receiver position, though.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars are reportedly expected to sign a notable wide receiver.

Jacksonville is reportedly expected to sign former Chicago Bears second round NFL Draft pick Anthony Miller. The wide receiver most recently played for the Houston Texans. Miller is expected to sign with the Jaguars practice squad, though he’ll likely get activated quickly.

“The Jaguars are expected to sign former Bears 2nd rounder and most recently Texans WR Anthony Miller to their practice squad, source said. Would expect a promotion when he gets acclimated,” he reported.

Jacksonville is one of the NFL’s winless teams in Year 1 of the Urban Meyer era.

The Jaguars will have a chance at their first win of the season this weekend, though. Jacksonville is set to take on the Miami Dolphins in London.

Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. E.T. on Sunday.