Jaguars Reportedly Hosted Veteran Quarterback For Workout

The Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly welcomed veteran quarterback Kyle Sloter for a free-agent visit, per ESPN NFL insider Field Yates.

Sloter bounced around the league as a practice squad player for several years after he was was picked up by the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He most recently suited up for the USFL's New Orleans Breakers in 2022.

After he was selected with a first-round pick in the 2022 USFL Draft, Sloter went on to log 1,798 passing yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions through nine games.

The former Southern Miss/Northern Colorado QB was named Offensive Player of the Week in Week 2.

The USFL is proving to be a true feeder league for the NFL. Earlier today, the Los Angeles Rams announced the signing of former New Jersey Generals quarterback Luis Perez.

If Sloter signs with the team, he would be the fifth quarterback on the Jaguars' depth chart ahead of the 2022 season.

The Jacksonville organization currently employs starter Trevor Lawrence, veteran backup C.J. Beathard and reserve options Jake Luton and E.J. Perry.