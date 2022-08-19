Jaguars Reportedly Release Veteran Kicker

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 14: A Jacksonville Jaguars helmet is seen during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars were hoping to have a kicking competition between veterans Ryan Santoso and Elliott Fry this training camp. But an injury has all but settled the battle.

According to PFN NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars have cut Fry from injured reserve with an injury settlement. He will now try to find his 10th NFL team in just the last four years.

Fry made his NFL debut in 2020 with the Falcons, making one field goal for them in Week 4. He reverted to the practice squad afterwards.

Fry spent 2021 with the Atlanta Falcons, Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals. He made four of five field goals between the Chiefs and Bengals, but missed an extra point and a field goal while with the Chiefs.

Ryan Santoso is now slated to be the Jacksonville Jaguars' starting kicker in 2022 unless the team adds someone extra over the final few days.

Santoso made his NFL debut in 2019 as the kickoff specialist for the Tennessee Titans. He didn't start kicking field goals until 2021 with the Carolina Panthers and later the Detroit Lions.

Santoso finished the 2021 season 4-of-5 on field goals and 6-of-8 on extra points. Now it appears he's on track to start in Week 1 again barring the unforeseen.

Will Ryan Santoso be a quality starter for the Jaguars? And what will happen to Elliott Fry?