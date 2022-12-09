Jaguars Reportedly Release Veteran Running Back

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 14: A Jacksonville Jaguars helmet is seen during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars have done a decent job of getting their running game going this year despite a lot of turnover in their backfield. There's going to be a little bit more now.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Jaguars are waiving veteran running back Darrell Henderson Jr. Henderson joined the Jaguars on November 23 on waivers after being let go by the Los Angeles Rams.

But in two weeks with the Jaguars, Henderson didn't see so much as a snap for them. They've been getting on just fine with Travis Etienne and Jamycal Hasty as their options in the backfield.

Henderson has 70 carries for 283 yards and three touchdowns on the season. All of that production came in 10 games with the Rams.

Darrell Henderson entered the season as the Rams' starting running back after recording over 1,600 yards and 14 touchdowns over the previous two seasons.

But with Cam Akers on the mend, the team decided to let Henderson go after an underwhelming performance throughout the season.

Now Henderson is a free agent once again and at the age of 25 is still firmly in his prime.

Will any other NFL teams give Henderson a shot this year?