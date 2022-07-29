Jaguars Reportedly Sign Veteran Kicker

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY--DECEMBER 26: General view of a helmet of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars vs The New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images) Al Pereira/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly signed a new kicker ahead of the 2022 season.

After beating out three other kickers in a workout this morning, NFL journeyman Elliott Fry has landed a spot on the Jags' preseason roster.

The Jaguars brought Fry in for a workout after reports indicated that current kickers Ryan Santoso and Andrew Mevis were seriously struggling during Thursday's training camp practice. The team brought Mevis in as an undrafted free agent in April and Santaso as a free agent in March.

Fry bounced around several organizations over the past few seasons, including the Bears, Ravens, Panthers, Buccaneers, Falcons, Chiefs, Packers, and Bengals. In that time, he's made just three game appearances — connecting on 5/6 field goals and 5/7 extra points.

The 27-year-old placekicker was a solid producer during his time with the South Carolina Gamecocks from 2013-16.

Fry will compete for the starting job as training camp and preseason progresses.