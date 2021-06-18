Jaguars Sign Former First-Round Wide Receiver

The Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly signed former first-round wide receiver pick Laquon Treadwell.

The sixth-year wideout tried out with the team during mandatory minicamp last week, per NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo.

#Jaguars signed former first-round WR Laquon Treadwell, who tried out for them at minicamp. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 18, 2021

After he was selected with the No. 23 overall in 2016, Treadwell spent four seasons in Minnesota. During his career as a Viking, the former Ole Miss standout logged just 701 yards and two touchdowns.

With his rookie contract expiring in 2019, Treadwell signed to the Falcons practice squad in 2020. After a few wide receiver injuries plagued the Atlanta roster, he was pulled up to the main squad where he logged six receptions for 49 yards and two touchdowns.

Treadwell will be yet another piece to this new-look Jags squad in 2021.

Urban Meyer, who remembers Treadwell from his collegiate recruiting days, had some high praise for the former 5-star prospect earlier this week.

“I first saw his name and I remembered him very well from high school, obviously,” Meyer said. “And he had a nice career at Ole Miss, first-round draft pick and I spent some time with him today. But I think we brought an offensive lineman, two defensive players and Treadwell.

“So I thought he looked pretty good, big body that can run and great hands. So I was surprised that his name, when I saw his name and (GM) Trent (Baalke) brought him to me, I just remembered him very well and he didn’t disappoint today.”

Maybe Meyer’s collegiate-minded coaching style can help the former Rebels star transfer his talents to the NFL level.

If granted a roster spot, Treadwell will likely take on a backup role behind Laviska Shenault Jr., Marvin Jones Jr. and DJ Chark Jr.