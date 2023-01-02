Jaguars Sign Veteran Free Agent Ahead Of Week 18

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 14: A Jacksonville Jaguars helmet is seen during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars are five days away from their biggest game in nearly five years and they're bringing in some reinforcements to ensure they get the win.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Jaguars have signed veteran pass rusher Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton was recently waived by the Chicago Bears and has appeared in five games this season.

A former first-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 2017, Charlton has played for five different teams and spent time on other teams' practice squads. He has 11.5 sacks, 95 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 22 QB hits in 60 career games.

Charlton could wind up being a gameday addition to the Jaguars' 53-man lineup against the Tennessee Titans. It will be one of the biggest games of his career as well

The former for the Jacksonville Jaguars is simple: Win and they're in the playoffs, and will become the first time in years to win their division a year after finishing with the worst record in the NFL.

The driving force behind their turnaround has been the successful development of quarterback Trevor Lawrence into a bonafide franchise quarterback.

All the Jaguars need now is for the rest of the team to start playing at a comparatively high level, and they'll be a contender in no time.

The Titans-Jaguars game will be played at 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on ABC.