Jaguars Signing Explains Why Team Has Close To Perfect Attendance

On Wednesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars held a voluntary practice following last weekend’s rookie minicamp. While players weren’t required to attend the workout, nearly the entire team was present in Jacksonville today.

Newly-signed cornerback Shaquill Griffin believes there’s a reason for this near-perfect attendance. Following last year’s league-worst 1-16 season, the Jaguars have something new to believe in with first-year NFL head coach Urban Meyer.

“The reason we have almost perfect attendance… guys believe in something special… If [Coach Meyer] believes in it, we believe in it and we believe in him,” Griffin said, via Jags insider J.P. Shadrick.

After practice today with @ShaquillG: "The reason we have almost perfect attendance… guys believe in something special… If @CoachUrbanMeyer believes in it, we believe in it and we believe in him."#Jaguars Full talk Thurs. 4pm @Jaguars Happy Hour radio @1010xl AM! #OwnIt pic.twitter.com/G7bAUEjd7O — J.P. Shadrick (@jpshadrick) May 19, 2021

Griffin is one of many offseason additions to the Jags organization that are expected to help turn things around. Signing a three-year $44.5 million contract back in March, the former Pro-Bowl CB will help strengthen a defense that finished second to last in NFL rankings last season.

While Griffin is a solid addition to the squad, the hiring of a legendary college football head coach (Meyer) and the No. 1 overall drafting of a highly-touted quarterback prospect (Trevor Lawrence) are really what have the franchise buzzing heading into 2021. With these two pickups alone, the Jaguars are expected to see marked improvements from last year’s abysmal season.

Leaving their 2020 spot as the most forgettable team in the league, this new-look Jacksonville squad should be one of the most intriguing teams to watch in 2021.