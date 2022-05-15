Jaguars Signing Rookie Wide Receiver Following Tryout

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 28: A Jacksonville Jaguars helmet is seen on the field during the game between the Jaguars and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 28, 2014 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed former Marshall wide receiver Willie Johnson IV.

Johnson's agent, Sean Stellato, confirmed his signing to ESPN's Adam Schefter after Johnson auditioned with the team during rookie minicamp.

During his extra senior of senior eligibility, Johnson snagged 32 receptions for a career-high 625 receiving yards in 13 games. He also returned 16 punts for 128 yards.

Johnson had previously returned kicks for Marshall, tallying 231 yards on nine returns as a sophomore and 162 yards on nine kick returns in his junior year. He also accrued 141 rushing yards and two touchdowns in 2019.

The 6'0", 178-pound wideout went undrafted, but the Fort Meyers, Florida, native impressed the Jaguars enough to earn an opportunity to make the team this summer.

Jacksonville added Christian Kirk and Zay Jones to a now-crowded receivers room also featuring Marvin Jones Jr. Laviska Shenault Jr., and Laquon Treadwell. Former cornerback Jamal Agnew also briefly handled the type of gadget rule as a receiver, runner, and returner that Johnson worked in Marshall.