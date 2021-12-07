The Spun

Jaguars Star Has Telling Admission On Urban Meyer

Jaguars RB James Robinson vs TitansJACKSONVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 10: Runningback James Robinson #25 of the Jacksonville Jaguars on a running play during the game against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on October 10, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Titans defeated the Jaguars 37 to 19. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

If you’re wondering about Urban Meyer‘s handling of Jaguars running back James Robinson on Sunday, you’re not alone. Robinson himself doesn’t understand either.

After a key fumble on the team’s first drive, forced by three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, Robinson sat out the team’s next three drives.

After the game, Meyer told reporters Robinson’s absence was injury-related. The second-year back was a game-time decision ahead of the Week 13 matchup. But then Robinson returned to the field in garbage time of the Jaguars’ 37-7 loss.

“I knew the game was over by that point, but probably should have been resting,” Robinson told Action Sports‘ Dan Hicken. “I’m not sure what the point of that was.”

It’s not the best look for Meyer, who’s had a few bumps in the road in the optics department this year. When asked about the decision by reporters on Monday, the 57-year-old HC said it was the running backs coach’s Bernie Parmalee’s call.

“We’re worried about his load and how many carries—and they track that,” Meyer said. “Obviously, at that point in the game, they must’ve wanted to get him a few more carries, Bernie did.”

The Jaguars coach eventually admitted that bringing Robinson back in at the end of the game was a bad idea.

