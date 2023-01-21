Jaguars Star Makes Bold Prediction Before Chiefs Game

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY--DECEMBER 26: General view of a helmet of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars vs The New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images) Al Pereira/Getty Images

Jaguars star pass rusher Josh Allen is feeling extremely confident ahead of Saturday's kickoff at Arrowhead.

Hopping on NBC's "Football Night in America" pregame show with Rodney Harrison, the Pro Bowl outside linebacker put the football world on notice that Jacksonville didn't come this far just to get bounced in the divisional round.

"We didn't come this far to come this far. We're going to win this game," Allen predicted. "That's our mentality. We're going to win. We're going to win."

The Jaguars enter this weekend's matchup 9.5-point underdogs to the one-seeded Chiefs.

Jacksonville is riding high off a historic comeback from 27 down against Justin Herbert and the Chargers so it'll be interesting to see if the Jags are able to refill the emotional tank after riding such a wave just seven days ago.

Allen getting pressure on Mahomes would go a long way in a successful Jaguars upset attempt.

They'll get it started at 4:30 PM ET.