Jaguars Star Unlikely To Be Ready For Training Camp

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 14: A Jacksonville Jaguars helmet is seen during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

There haven't been many bright spots for the Jacksonville Jaguars in recent years, but running back James Robinson is one of them.

Undrafted out of Illinois State in 2020, Robinson has been the team's leading rusher in each of the past two seasons. However, after suffering a torn Achilles in Week 16 of last year, it doesn't look like the 23-year-old will be back in time for training camp.

Per the Florida Times-Union:

... starting running back James Robinson continues to rehab from a torn Achilles' tendon and is not likely to be ready for next month's training camp.

Achilles tears are usually a year-long recovery process, so it'd be a stretch to think that Robinson could be back on the field for the beginning of the Jaguars season.

That means Jacksonville will have to look to second-year back Travis Etienne, who missed the entirety of his rookie season with a Lisfranc injury.

If Doug Pederson can unlock some of that dual-threat potential in his first year as the Jaguars head coach, Trevor Lawrence could have a reliable security blanket heading into his sophomore season.