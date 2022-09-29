Jaguars Wide Receiver Has Been Added To Injury Report

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 28: A Jacksonville Jaguars helmet is seen on the field during the game between the Jaguars and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 28, 2014 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars have looked good through three games this season, boasting a top 10 offense and defense right now. But their passing attack might have taken a hit ahead of Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to NFL reporter Ari Meirov, Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones has been added to the injury report with an ankle injury. Jones did not practice on Thursday after practicing fully on Wednesday.

Jones would be a noticeable loss for the Jaguars if he isn't able to play this weekend. He leads the team with 19 receptions while his 173 receiving yards and one touchdown are both second on the team behind Christian Kirk.

Jones is coming off one of the best performances of his career against the Los Angeles Chargers this past weekend. He had a career-high 10 receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown in a 38-10 win over Los Angeles.

Through three games the Jaguars have been almost unrecognizable from the one that won just four games over the previous two seasons.

The two wins the Jaguars have through three weeks is already their best start in four years.

But more importantly, the players that the Jaguars wanted to see make the big jump this year are doing so. Most notably, quarterback Trevor Lawrence has improved massively over his rookie season.

Expectations are changing rapidly for the Jaguars, and Zay Jones is becoming a big part of their early rise up the rankings.

Will Zay Jones be fit to play against the Eagles this Sunday?