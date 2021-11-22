Jaguars Wide Receiver Placed On Injured Reserve

It’s been a trying season for the Jaguars and it’s about to get even harder with receiver Jamal Agnew being out.

Agnew was placed on injured reserve on Monday after he suffered a season-ending hip injury against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Agnew caught all three of his targets for 18 yards before exiting the game.

He will finish this season with 229 yards and one touchdown on 24 receptions. Thiw was his first season with Jacksonville after playing with Detroit the last four years.

His best performance came against the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 17. He finished with five receptions for 78 yards while averaging over 15 yards a reception.

This is the second receiver that the Jaguars have lost for the season. In September, DJ Chark was placed on IR after he fractured his left ankle.

With both Agnew and Chark out, Jacksonville’s receiver depth is down to Marvin Jones Jr., Laviska Shenault Jr., John Brown, Tavon Austin, and Laquon Treadwell.

Jacksonville is now 2-8 overall after that 30-10 loss to San Francisco. Its next game will be against the Atlanta Falcons this coming Sunday.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.