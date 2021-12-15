Jaguars Worked Out Veteran Running Back On Wednesday

The Jacksonville Jaguars are kicking the tires on a veteran running back. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the team met with former Lions RB Kerryon Johnson Wednesday.

“The [Jaguars] had free agent RB Kerryon Johnson in for a visit today,” Garafolo reported.

Johnson spend three seasons in Detroit before suiting up in one game for the 49ers. A second-round pick out of Auburn, Johnson was once the main man in the Lions backfield. However, knee injuries and added talent in the backfield made Johnson expendable.

Kerryon Johnson is still only 24-years-old. And if his knee holds up he could certainly help a team looking for running back depth.

The former Tigers back averaged 5.4 yards per carry in his rookie season. But appeared in just 10 games due to injury. He finished his first NFL campaign with 118 carries for 641 yards and a trio of touchdowns.

One of the saddest things about the Jaguars offense and Trevor Lawrence's production this season is that they can't even get garbage-time stats. Jags haven't scored more than a touchdown in the 4th quarter in any game this year — Kevin Cole (@KevinColePFF) December 9, 2021

The next season was also injury-shortened. This time only appearing in eight games and gaining 3.4 yards a clip.

The Jaguars offense can use any spark it can get. 13 games into a 2-11 season, Jacksonville has yet to establish an identity on that side of the ball.