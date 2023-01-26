NFL World Reacts To Justin Fields' Sister Announcement

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears walks across the field in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the game at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields took a significant step forward during his second season in the league.

However, he's not the only athlete in the family making moves. His younger sister, Jaiden, made a notable move of her own earlier this week.

Jaiden, a softball player at Georgia, joined the WWE's ‘Next in Line’ program as part of a significant name, image and likeness deal.

She announced the move on Twitter.

Fans are excited to see what she can do.

"Can't wait to see what you do!" one fan said.

"NIL deal? Lol hope they don’t got her jumping off the top ropes," added another.

The WWE revealed what's next:

All athlete partnerships feature access to the state-of-the-art WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla., in addition to resources across the organization including brand building, media training, communications, live event promotion, creative writing and community relations. Upon completion of the NIL program, select athletes may earn an exclusive opportunity to be offered a WWE contract.

Good luck to Jaiden!