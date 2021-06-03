The Spun

Video: Terrifying Hit In Tonight’s Canadiens vs. Jets Game

Jake Evans hit in Game 1.

There was a terrifying hit at the end of tonight’s NHL playoff game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Winnipeg Jets.

Jake Evans, a 25-year-old center for the Montreal Canadiens, was on the receiving end of a brutal hit by the Winnipeg Jets late in the third period on Wednesday night.

The Canadiens center was leveled by Jets center Mark Scheifele with less than a minute to play in Game 1 of the second round playoff series.

Evans was knocked down hard with the hit. He was down on the ice for several minutes.

Thankfully, Evans appeared to be conscious as he was stretcher off of the ice. He was able to give some fist bumps to his teammates.

Evans suffered a head injury in last year’s playoffs.

Scheifele was given a five-minute major penalty for the hit, though many fans are calling for a harsher punishment. It will be interesting to see if the NHL opts for a suspension moving forward.

The Canadiens won Game 1 of the second round series, 5-3.

Game 2 of the second round series is set for Friday at 7:30 p.m. E.T.


