Video: Terrifying Hit In Tonight’s Canadiens vs. Jets Game

There was a terrifying hit at the end of tonight’s NHL playoff game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Winnipeg Jets.

Jake Evans, a 25-year-old center for the Montreal Canadiens, was on the receiving end of a brutal hit by the Winnipeg Jets late in the third period on Wednesday night.

The Canadiens center was leveled by Jets center Mark Scheifele with less than a minute to play in Game 1 of the second round playoff series.

Evans was knocked down hard with the hit. He was down on the ice for several minutes.

A dangerous hit from Mark Scheifele knocks Jake Evans unconscious pic.twitter.com/D6dOxFqxsJ — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) June 3, 2021

Thankfully, Evans appeared to be conscious as he was stretcher off of the ice. He was able to give some fist bumps to his teammates.

First bump and stick taps for Jake Evans – glad to see him alert, hoping he’s alright. #GoHabsGo #gojetsgo pic.twitter.com/54xQeyj5Xn — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) June 3, 2021

Evans suffered a head injury in last year’s playoffs.

Jake Evans suffered a head injury last playoffs. This is horrible to see. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) June 3, 2021

Scheifele was given a five-minute major penalty for the hit, though many fans are calling for a harsher punishment. It will be interesting to see if the NHL opts for a suspension moving forward.

What is Mark Scheifele thinking there. Geez.

Hope Jake Evans is ok. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 3, 2021

The Canadiens won Game 1 of the second round series, 5-3.

Game 2 of the second round series is set for Friday at 7:30 p.m. E.T.