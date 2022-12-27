Jake Locker Is Trending Following J.J. Watt's Announcement

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 14: Quarterback Jake Locker #10 of the Tennessee Titans plays against the New York Jets during a game at LP Field on December 14, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

All-Pro defensive lineman J.J. Watt announced Tuesday that he'll retire from the NFL once this season ends.

"Koa's first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It's been an absolute honor and a pleasure," Watt tweeted.

This announcement from Watt inspired fans to revisit the 2011 NFL Draft. He was selected by the Texans with the 11th overall pick.

A few picks earlier, the Titans drafted former Washington quarterback Jake Locker. Unfortunately, he never lived up to his potential.

Locker is actually trending on Twitter this Tuesday because fans can't stop talking about the way his career unfolded.

"Jake Locker chose to go back to UW to chase a heisman and a rose bowl. The NFL changed the rookie contracts when he did," Zach Schwartz said. "He didn't win a Heisman or Rose Bowl and essentially left $20-40M on the table."

"The Titans could have thrown a dart at the draft board and come up with a better pick than Jake Locker," one person tweeted. "Still disgusted to this day."

"The Jake Locker hype was crazy then," another person wrote.

Locker finished his NFL career with 4,967 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.

We haven't seen Locker on the football field since the 2014 season.