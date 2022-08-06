Look: Jake Paul Receiving Praise For Classy Gesture

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 17: Jake Paul celebrates after defeating Ben Askren in their cruiserweight bout during Triller Fight Club at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller)

Jake Paul was supposed to fight Hasim Rahman Jr. at Madison Square Garden this Saturday. However, this bout was ultimately canceled due to a weight issue with Rahman.

Even though Paul's fight with Rahman was canceled, he's going to support the fighters who were listed on the undercard for this Saturday's event.

Paul announced that he'll be paying 50 percent of the undercard fighters' contracted purse amounts.

"The undercard boxers who were set to fight today as part of the Jake Paul & Amanda Serrano MVP event spent countless hours training both physically and mentally to prepare to fight on one of the biggest stages of their careers," a statement from Most Valuable Promotions read. "These undercard fighters abided by the terms of their contracts and Jake and MVP are extremely disappointed that the event cancellation adversely impacted them."

Paul has received a lot of criticism in the past, but that won't be the case this weekend.

Several people are applauding Paul for helping out the undercard fighters.

As for Paul's future as a boxer, he made it clear that he's not backing down anytime soon.

"Today was supposed to be the day I fought a 'real boxer' at MSG. It wasn’t meant to be," Paul said. "My opponents were both frauds. I will be back. Much bigger fights ahead."