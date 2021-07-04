Jake Plummer Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer has weighed in on the trade rumors surrounding Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers remains a member of the Green Bay Packers, though it’s unclear if the MVP intends on playing for the NFC North franchise in 2021.

The Packers, meanwhile, are reportedly committed to keeping Rodgers. They are reportedly not entertaining any trade offers. However, the Broncos remain interested in a possible move.

“I’m told, from the Broncos’ perspective, that yes, they are monitoring Rodgers and whatever situation might be out there with quarterbacks, but they like their current setup,” Jeremy Fowler said on “SportsCenter” on Saturday, per 247Sports. “They like Drew Lock and believe he’s a different guy this year with his work ethic. And they like Teddy Bridgewater. They believe he can win games, too. (But) they’ll look into Rodgers if he’s available. … They’re certainly not going to overreact right now.”

Plummer shared his thoughts on the trade rumors earlier this week.

“He’s brilliant,” Plummer said of Rodgers, via USA TODAY. “He has a photographic memory, I’m sure he could look through the playbook and have it down in a couple days. So if he could fall into that organization, I just think his talent and his abilities take a pretty talented guy who’s just kind of been mediocre because he’s never had that motivation or taste to now go, ‘Holy [expletive], we could really win this.’”

The Broncos have two quarterbacks in Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock. However, Rodgers would obviously be an upgrade.

“[H]e’ll pick up his game and spend the extra time he needs to spend to get better to raise the bar of everybody around him,” Plummer said. “Kind of like Peyton [Manning] did when he came here. If [Rodgers] became a Bronco, you know, good for that organization, hopefully good for him, but I just hope he gets a chance to play where he wants to play and it’s set up for his success.”