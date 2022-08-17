Jake Plummer Wants To Live Forever: NFL World Reacts

ENGLEWOOD, CO - AUGUST 29: Former Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer takes in practice August 29, 2016 at Dove Valley. (Photo By John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images) John Leyba/Getty Images

It has been a while since we've seen Jake Plummer on the football field. He last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2007.

So, what is Plummer up to now? In a recent feature with The Athletic, Plummer provided an in-depth look at his work at the MyCOLove mushroom farm in Fort Lupton.

Plummer, who earned Pro Bowl honors in 2005, believes mushrooms will save the world. His personal experience with medicinal and functional mushrooms has been a pleasant one.

"I haven't been sick at all," Plummer said. "I sleep really well now. I feel less fatigue, less stress. My gut health, my body, my digestion, my energy levels, pain in my joints has gone away."

Although it may sound absurd, Plummer wants to live forever. That has led to a plethora of different reactions from the NFL world.

"What a delightful 'Where are they now?' this is," Daron Vaught said.

One fan tweeted, "This is what Jake Plummer is up to nowadays."

Another fan wrote, "Not surprised Jake Plummer is like this."

Plummer believes mushrooms can be a game-changer for current and former athletes.

Who knows, maybe Plummer will find a way to influence how football players recover from the physical toll of the game.