Jakobi Meyers Signs His Tender: NFL World Reacts

New England Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers has officially signed his second-round tender.

Meyers is set to earn $3.986 million this season, though it won't be long until he signs a new contract. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Meyers' agents are continuing their conversations with the team about a new deal.

Meyers had the best season of his career in 2021 as he broke out in a big way. He finished with 866 receiving yards and two touchdowns off 83 receptions.

That comes after he finished the 2020 season with 729 receiving yards off 59 receptions.

Patriots fans are excited about this news heading into training camp next month.

"I actually got scared that he got traded when I got this notification," one fan tweeted. "Man is a super underrated WR. Glad he’s staying in New England this year."

"Great news from the Patriots. Even if he is not a TD machine, he is a foundational point for the offense," another fan tweeted.

We'll see if the two sides can come to an agreement before the season starts.