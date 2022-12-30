Jalen Carter Responds To Todd McShay's Report About 'Character' Concerns

ATHENS, GA - APRIL 16: Jalen Carter #88 before the Georgia Bulldogs Spring game at Sanford Stadium on April 16, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images) Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Todd McShay raised some eyebrows earlier this week with an interesting report about Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter.

On a recent ESPN broadcast, the NFL Draft analyst reported that there are some character concerns with Carter and how he's "dealt with" in the locker room.

“With Carter, there are some character issues, does he get along with everybody? What’s he like to deal with in the locker room? Those sorts of issues,” McShay said, via Saturday Down South.

Carter was then asked about those comments while meeting with the media on Thursday and he didn't seem bothered.

“It really didn’t affect me,” Carter said. “I’m always a positive guy. I look at the positive side. I never look at the negative. I try to stay away from that, and when it came out, I didn’t really pay no mind to it."

Carter is making sure he stays on task as his Bulldogs prepare to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl on Saturday night. With a win, they advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Kickoff for the Peach Bowl will be at 8 p.m. ET.