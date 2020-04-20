Jalen Hurts Is Reportedly Being Connected To 2 NFL Teams

Will Jalen Hurts make it three straight former Oklahoma quarterbacks taken in Round 1 of the NFL Draft come Thursday night?

The latest projections say no. Hurts, who played one season with the Sooners following three at Alabama, is not believed to be a likely first-round pick.

Multiple NFL teams are reportedly showing big interest in the former college football star, though. Hurts is reportedly being connected to a couple of franchises heading into Thursday night.

NBC Sports NFL insider Peter King has Hurts connected to two teams ahead of the start of the draft. Both teams make sense for the Oklahoma product.

Teams that could take quarterback Jalen Hurts: Baltimore (55), Atlanta (47).

Hurts could make for an ideal backup to Lamar Jackson in Baltimore, while Atlanta could eventually move on from Matt Ryan.

The 2020 NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday night.

It’ll be televised by both ESPN and NFL Network, with teams making their picks remotely and Roger Goodell announcing from his basement in New York.