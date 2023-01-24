Jalen Hurts, Brock Purdy Making NFL History On Sunday

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs off the field at the end of the second quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy are set to make some awesome history on Sunday afternoon.

Both quarterbacks are set to be the youngest pair of starting quarterbacks in a conference championship in NFL history. Purdy comes into this game at 23 while Hurts is 24.

For Purdy, he will go down as the third youngest quarterback to ever start a conference championship game. Only Shaun King and Ben Roethlisberger have him beaten in that regard.

This is expected to be a great game as the 49ers and Eagles are the top two seeds in the NFC. The 49ers have won 12 straight coming into it while the Eagles have won 15 of their last 18 games.

The winner will be heading to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona to take on the winner of the Bengals-Chiefs contest.

Kickoff will be at 3 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by FOX.