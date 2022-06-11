Jalen Hurts Bulked Up This Offseason: Fans React

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs off the field at the end of the second quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The work Jalen Hurts put in this offseason was apparent when he showed up to Eagles OTAs.

Always stoutly built, Hurts arrived with some packed-on muscle as he and Philadelphia look to make some noise in the NFC this year.

Fans reacted to Hurts' body transformation on social media.

"3700 yards passing 1000 yards rushing I'm gonna be so happy," replied one Eagles fan.

"We'll see how much he has progressed, but absolutely undeniable this guy puts in the work and has a constant drive to improve," said another user. "Pulling for him."

"1st one looks photoshopped. Was he really that skinny?" asked an Eagles YouTuber.

"The breakout is so clear," laughed another.

"I thought he looked big last year lol," another fan added.

"This man about to get drug tested."

"My QB1 overall sense is tingling."

Philadelphia looks like it has what it takes to take the next step in 2022. Though much of that will depend on the development of Jalen Hurts.

Looks good so far.