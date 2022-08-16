Jalen Hurts Had Big Day Tuesday: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts looks ready for a breakout season in 2022.

According to 94WIP.com's Eliot Shorr-Parks, Hurts just had one heck of a practice session on Tuesday. He completed 14-of-20 throws and also threw five touchdown passes to no interceptions.

Shorr-Parks gave him an A for his performance.

This is exactly what Eagles fans want to hear with the season only a few weeks away.

Hurts is coming off a 2021 season that saw him lead the Eagles to the playoffs for the first time since 2019. He finished with 3,144 yards through the air, 16 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

There's no reason to think that the Eagles can't win the NFC East this season if Hurts has a big year in 2022-23.