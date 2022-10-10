Jalen Hurts Has Brutally Honest Admission On Sunday's Win

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 20: Jalen Hurts #2 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Eagles left Phoenix with a win on Sunday, but it wasn't all smiles Jalen Hurts after the game.

Philly had a chance to make things really tough on the Cardinals by punching in a touchdown at the end of their long fourth quarter drive, but the team was forced to settle for a field goal to break the 17-17 tie.

After the game, Hurts addressed that drive and the rest of the second half. Saying he felt he didn't do enough to help the team get a W:

"I feel like in many ways, I feel like I let them down,” Hurts said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Just with opportunities we didn’t take advantage of and the ball touching my hands every play. Those are the mixed emotions I have.”

“As a competitor when you have the ball in your hands at the end of the game, you want to take advantage of it and not give the opposition the opportunity to win the game, tie the game, whatever it is,” the QB continued.

“I don’t look at anybody else but myself. I look in the mirror and I look at myself and I ask myself, ‘What could I have done more to not put the team in this position toward the end of the game? How could I have gotten us in the end zone?’”

Hurts wasn't bad on Sunday. He completed 72% of his passes for 239 yards and added another 61 on the ground with two rushing touchdowns.

But that's the standard the Eagles' leader holds himself to.