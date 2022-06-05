Jalen Hurts Hits A Walkoff: NFL Fans React

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 14: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lincoln Financial Field on October 14, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts absolutely destroyed a baseball on Saturday.

Hurts throws with his right hand, but bats with his left and he made sure to send fans home happy at the end of the game.

He was playing in a celebrity softball game and mashed this baseball to lift his team to victory, 13-12.

Hurts was playing for Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith's team up in Allentown, Pennsylvania against Micah Parsons' team.

Smith's team was down 12-11 in the final inning before Hurts made the magic happen. Smith's squad had a lot of his teammates on it, including A.J. Brown, Brandon Graham, Darius Slay, and Dallas Goedert.

The NFL world loved seeing Hurts hit this ball out of the park.

We can only imagine the reaction of Eagles fans if Hurts throws some walk-off touchdown passes during the 2022 season.

He'll look to lead the Eagles back to the playoffs for a second-straight season after they snuck into the tournament this past year.