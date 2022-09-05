Jalen Hurts Makes His Mentality For 2022 Season Clear

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is continuing to bring that head down, hardworking mentality that Philly fans love going into the 2022 season.

Speaking on his approach via Josh Tolentino of The Phildelphia Inquirer, Hurts revealed that he doesn't let the outside noise affect him. He just does him.

“I know that there are tons of different things that are said, but I don’t hear them. I don’t listen. I don’t look for it. I just come here. I come to work. I do my job. I strive to grow in doing my job every day," Hurts explained. "I do me."

Hurts and the Eagles are a popular pick to make a deep playoff run after some major offseason additions. However, some question how far the team's QB can take them.

The former second-round pick took a nice step in his development in year two, but it's going to take another leap as a thrower to get Philadelphia where it wants to go.

That said, with Hurts' mindset and intangibles it's hard to bet against him.