Jalen Hurts Makes His Opinion On The Cardinals Very Clear

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

During his press conference on Wednesday, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was asked about his appearance on ESPN's Monday Night Football Manning Cast.

Reporters failed to ask him any significant questions about the Eagles' upcoming Week 5 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

After the press conference came to a close, Hurts made sure to make his thoughts on the Cardinals' squad known.

"I didn't get any questions about the Cardinals... This is a really good team we're about to play. They have a really good defense. They're disruptive up front. They have speed on the back end," he said. "Let's not set the precedent for that. They're a good football team."

Largely due to the stellar play of Hurts, the Eagles are the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL. They'll look to continue their unbeaten streak with an away matchup against the Cardinals on Sunday.

Arizona is 2-2 on the year coming off a win over the Carolina Panthers.