Jalen Hurts Drafted 53rd Overall By The Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts in the College Football Playoff vs. LSU.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 28: Quarterback Jalen Hurts #1 of the Oklahoma Sooners reacts from the sidelines during the game against the LSU Tigers in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The wait is over for former Oklahoma/Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts was drafted No. 53 overall by the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday night.

It’s an interesting pick, to be sure. Philadelphia already has a franchise quarterback in Carson Wentz, though he is injury prone. Hurts likely wouldn’t have a chance at becoming the team’s starter for quite some time.

Hurts wound up being the fifth quarterback taken in this year’s draft – behind LSU’s Joe Burrow, Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa, Oregon’s Justin Herbert and Utah State’s Jordan Love. Hurts easily has the most experience of the bunch. But many wonder if he has the upside.

Hurts, after winning the starting job at Alabama his freshman year, was benched at halftime of the national title game his sophomore year for the aforementioned Tagovailoa. He served as the Crimson Tide’s backup his junior season before transferring to Oklahoma for his final year of eligibility.

In his senior season with Oklahoma, Hurts threw for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns with just eight interceptions, leading the Sooners to a Big 12 title and a spot in the College Football Playoff. He was also a Heisman Trophy finalist. He’s one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in college football history.

Hurts stands at 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, so he doesn’t have ideal size for an NFL quarterback. That said, there are plenty of shorter quarterbacks who have excelled in the league of late. Hurts also seemingly has an incredible work ethic.

It’ll be fascinating to see head coach Doug Pederson explain the pick. Expect there to be plenty of commentary on it in the coming days.

