Jalen Hurts Reacts To The Trade For A.J. Brown

The Eagles added a shiny, new weapon for Jalen Hurts during the 2022 NFL Draft when they acquired A.J. Brown from the Titans.

It was a stunning move, and one that Hurts reportedly pushed for. Brown joins a Philadelphia offense expected to be explosive this upcoming season.

Better yet, Hurts and Brown have worked together before. They have a relationship dating back to their high school days.

That relationship could go a long way in developing chemistry between the two later this year.

“He’s always been an excellent player since I’ve known him [before] college,” Hurts said on Wednesday, via Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer. “He’s always had the ability to make plays with the ball in his hand, use his body, box out defenders, break tackles. He’s a great addition to a great receiver room we have now, and I’m excited.”

The Eagles are giving Jalen Hurts everything he needs to succeed in 2022. He doesn't have any excuses.

Last year, Hurts threw for 3,144 yards and 16 touchdowns with nine picks. He added 784 yards and ten additional scores on the ground.

Brown, meanwhile, caught 63 passes for 869 yards and five touchdowns in 2021.

Expect to see plenty of Hurts-to-Brown big plays from the Eagles this upcoming season.