Jalen Hurts Revealed How He Spent His First $1 Million

Sports fans already know that Jalen Hurts is a great decision-maker on the field. That being said, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is apparently wise when it comes to making decisions off the field as well.

Hurts recently sat down with GQ to discuss how he spent his rookie salary. He signed a four-year contract with the Eagles last offseason that’s worth $6 million with nearly $2 million fully-guaranteed.

The first thing Hurts decided to do with his money was to purchase jewelry and clothing. The former second-round pick also admit that he immediately bought a Philly cheesesteak.

“Philadelphia gear when I first got my money, probably a thousand [dollars],” Hurts said. “I got some jewelry – a few chains and a bracelet. I spent about $30,000 on fashion in my first year.”

Hurts also spent $60,000 from his rookie deal on various charities, $30,000 on his bills, and $70,000 on his sister’s tuition.

When it was all said and done, Hurts saved over $700,000 in his first season with the Eagles.

Before his GQ interview ended, Hurts offered some advice to this year’s rookie class.

“Instead of buying a brand-new because of the depreciation as soon as it goes off the lot, you can buy a used car or lease a car. Instead of going out to eat all the time at these five-star restaurants, you can simply eat at home.”

Considering how much money Hurts saved this year, the 2021 draft class may want to take his advice.