Jalen Hurts Reveals 2 Schools He Wanted To Transfer To

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts had two schools other than Oklahoma in mind when he was thinking about transferring from Alabama.

Nick Saban, who coached Hurts for three seasons before he transferred to Oklahoma, confirmed a few days ago that Hurts originally wanted to transfer to Miami or Maryland before he was convinced otherwise.

Saban asked Hurts who has the best players on offense and when Hurts told him Oklahoma, he said that's where he needs to go.

"That's where you need to go. And hell, I told him to do it knowing that we might have to play against him," Saban said.

It's safe to say that Hurts made the right decision, based on how his senior season went. Hurts threw for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns before he was picked in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Hurts led the Sooners to the Peach Bowl, which they ultimately lost by a score of 63-28 to LSU.

He's now one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL and has led the Eagles to a 4-0 record to start the 2022 season.