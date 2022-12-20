Jalen Hurts Reveals His Mindset Following Shoulder Injury

LANDOVER, MD - JANUARY 02: Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks up into the stands as he walks off the field into the tunnel during the Philadelphia Eagles versus Washington Football Team National Football League game at FedEx Field on January 2, 2022 in Landover, MD. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the football world was surprised to learn Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts might miss Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Hurts picked up a shoulder injury during the team's win over the Chicago Bears this weekend. As a result, he might need a week or two of rest to make sure he's ready to go for a potential playoff run.

Despite some doubt as to whether or not he'll be able to play, Hurts is leaving the door open.

“Definitely a chance,” said Hurts via Ed Kracz of SI.com.

“Just taking it day-by-day, though. Everybody knows that I’m dealing with something. I think that’s pretty public. It’s out there. I’m not one to really talk about myself. Obviously being a quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles you can’t run from that. But I’m taking everything one day at a time with it and preparing for a really good defense.”

Hurts knows that he needs to be healthy for the team to enjoy a playoff run. He's focused on getting healthy and doing what's best for the team.

"Ultimately, I want to do what’s best for the team," he said. "It’s a thing where you take it one day at a time. I think the best thing for me is being ready to play and being of best health and that’s a day-by-day thing."

We'll have to wait and see if he plays this weekend.